Victim found shot in parking lot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was found shot in a parking lot in Chesapeake late Sunday.

Officials say they were notified just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Airline Boluevard. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

