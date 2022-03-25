CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It was only a brief mention in the overall presentation at Thursday’s State of the City event in Chesapeake, but a meaningful one for thousands of area veterans.

The Veterans Administration’s proposed Community-Based Outpatient Center remains on track for construction adjacent to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO Reese Jackson showed the gathering of more than 600 at Chesapeake Conference Center what the new complex will look like. It will be a 200,000 square feet facility and have nearly 1,100 parking spaces.

The site is behind the Jennings Outpatient Center and adjacent to Cypress Landing veterans housing. The head of the Hampton V.A. Medical Center says her hospital treated more than 82,000 unique patients last year.

Upon completion that’s expected to be in the fall of 2024, it will provide welcome relief for patients and providers at Hampton.

“We are close to a 20% growth rate over the next 10 years,” said Dr. Taquisa Simmons, executive director of the Hampton VAMC. “Being able to offer additional services where most of our population resides, on the Southside, it’s just gonna be amazing”.

The new clinic will provide outpatient services for Southside veterans who will no longer have to worry about navigating traffic on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

“(It will focus) primarily on primary care and mental health services. There will be a small footprint of specialty services but those two areas are the primary focal point,” Simmons added.

A recent V.A. report called for the closing of the Hampton VAMC. The hospital dates back to 1870. But Simmons says even if that recommendation would be ultimately approved – it wouldn’t close for at least another ten years.

The General Services Administration awarded the Chesapeake project to Molasky Group construction. Simmons says groundbreaking on the 24-acre site is expected in late summer.