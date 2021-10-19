Veteran-founded group hosting kickball tournament to provide Thanksgiving meals

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A veteran-founded organization looking to help families this Thanksgiving is hoping the community can assist in a fun way.

Last year, 10 On Your Side introduced you to the E&B Giveback Foundation after they donated meals to front line first responders.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience just helping the nurse and first-line responders were amazing. We were able to do a lot last year,” said Erick Madison, who is the founder and president of the organization.

Madison says they’ve switched gears with their focus and are looking to help students.

He says they started mentoring in schools but they’re also hosting a kickball tournament at the end of the month to raise money to donate Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“We want to help as many individuals as we can. We helped over 125 families last year. It was a great experience. It was amazing. We were able to give out turkeys, side items, PPE, towels, and hand sanitizer. It was amazing. So we want to do something similar and need the communities help for this fundraiser,” Madison said.

The event will be held on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Western Branch Community Center in Chesapeake.

Madison, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, says they’re hopeful that people will want to have fun, especially while playing kickball, and says he understands the importance of helping those in need.

“It’s extremely important as a veteran. This community has been very good to me. I’ve been able to grow individually as well as my foundation. We want to give back to the community so we’re here to support them. This is my home. I’m from Northern Virginia but this is now my home. I want them to know we’re here to support them,” he said.

If you would like to play, you must register by Friday, Oct. 22.

You can register as a team or an individual. For more information about fee registration, click here.