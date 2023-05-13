CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vessel hit the underside of the Route 168 Bypass Bridge in Chesapeake, the city announced on Friday.

The city says the Coast Guard alerted them of the crash, and that inspectors deemed the bridge still safe to drive over.

However, there will be further assessments and repairs, which started with a southbound, right-lane closure Saturday at 7 a.m.

The city doesn’t know how long the closure may last, but officials said they’d share updates as they’re available. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.