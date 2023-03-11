CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The HRSD says a tug boat’s anchor caused a force main failure on Friday night in Chesapeake.

According to a press release, HRSD was notified Friday night that a tug boat near Great Bridge Lock had compromised an HRSD 20-inch cast iron force main with its anchor.

HRSD says crews were able to locate and isolate the section of the pipe that was damaged and diverted the wastewater flows to stop the leak. The total spill volume is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported and there have been no service disruptions. There is also no marine or vehicular impacts at this time.