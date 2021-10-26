Vehicle hit by train in Chesapeake; Portlock Road reopens at rail crossing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials say a vehicle was hit by a train on Portlock Road Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the crash happened in the 1800 block of Portlock Road around 6:50 p.m.

Chesapeake Roads tweeted around 7:10 p.m. saying Portlock Road was closed at the rail crossing near Reid Street due to the crash.

The crossing reopened by 8:25 p.m.

Dispatchers did not immediately have information on any injuries.

