Vehicle fire closes eastbound I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10:55 p.m. By 11:40 p.m., the fire was out. However, lanes were still closed at that time.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said there were no injuries reported.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia 511 cameras)

