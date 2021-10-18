Vehicle fire closes eastbound I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10:55 p.m. By 11:40 p.m., the fire was out. However, lanes were still closed at that time.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said there were no injuries reported.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia 511 cameras)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10