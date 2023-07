CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash caused a road closure Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, Blackwater Rd. is closed at the Virginia Beach border due to the crash. The road was then reopened just before 10:40 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Blackwater Rd is CLOSED at the @CityofVaBeach border due to a vehicle accident. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) July 13, 2023

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash and if there are any injuries.