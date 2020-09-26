VDOT to begin fiber optic communications work as part of High Rise Bridge widening project

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is conducting fiber optic communications work as part of the High Rise Bridge and Southside Widening project on Saturday, September 26 at 8 a.m.

The project will affect traffic cameras and dynamic message signs along some stretches of interstate in Hampton Roads, VDOT said on Friday.

The work will result in VDOT Operations temporarily losing communications with 73 traffic cameras and 19 traffic message signs in the following locations:

Both directions on I-264 from Bower’s Hill to the Downtown Tunnel;

I-64 between I-664 at Bower’s Hill to the I-464 interchange; and all of I-464.

This could impact traffic cameras and real-time traffic message signs for the affected locations will be temporarily unavailable.

During this time, VDOT encourages motorists to utilize Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680 AM for traffic-related updates.

VDOT said camera and dynamic message sign functions should be restored on Saturday afternoon.

Latest Posts