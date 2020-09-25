VDOT seeking feedback from those who drive Bowers Hill Interchange

Chesapeake
Posted: / Updated:
Bowers Hill Interchange

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers who travel in Chesapeake and Suffolk have an opportunity to give feedback for potential roadway improvements.

VDOT has created a survey looking for information from drivers who travel through the Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake and Suffolk.

The feedback will help VDOT identify improvements for the interchange. The area for feedback includes area includes a confluence of I-664, I-64, I-264, U.S. Route 460, U.S. Route 58, U.S. Route 13 and Jolliff Road (VA Route 191) in the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Learn more about the Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study at http://bowershillinterchange.com.

Take the survey by Oct. 16 at https://bit.ly/3k6AV3S.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10