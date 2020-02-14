VDOT, Chesapeake schools honor crossing guard ‘Santa Cross’

CHESAPEAKE, Va, (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Safe Routes to Schools program have recognized Chesapeake crossing guard Royce McCoy as one of the Most Outstanding Crossing Guards of 2019.

McCoy, also known as “Santa Cross,” was known for being able to handle the traffic flow of the intersection near Great Bridge High School and Great Bridge Intermediate.

“But he might be more well known for his smile. Not a day goes by where Royce McCoy’s big smile doesn’t brighten the day of someone walking or driving through the intersection near Great Bridge High School and Great Bridge Intermediate,” the division said in a news release.

The retired firefighter got more than four full pages of comments describing his kindness and positive attitude, making him a treasured part of the community.

“From all these comments, one thing is clear – Mr. McCoy is a treasured and indispensable part of the Chesapeake community,” the division said.

Royce McCoy

Latest Chesapeake News: