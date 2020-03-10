Vandal drives vehicle through Chesapeake youth baseball field, causing damage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An act of vandalism has a Chesapeake youth baseball and softball league calling foul.

Someone drove a vehicle onto one of the baseball fields at Deep Creek Park, causing quite a bit of damage.

10 On Your Side talked with members of Deep Creek Baseball and Softball Association who are affected.

Opening day for the spring season is just around the corner but the league wasn’t expecting this curveball so soon.

“Why? Why would someone do this? This is a field for kids” said Tournament Director Dorothea Hescock.

Someone made their way inside the fence and did a line drive in the outfield with a vehicle sometime Saturday night.

League members showed up for practice Sunday and found the mess.

They had just held their first practice the day before the damage was discovered.

“It looks like it was either done by an ATV or a pickup truck of some sort,” Hescock said. “It’s just very disappointing actually why someone would do that.”

Hescock said there are 500 kids in the Deep Creek league so it’s a hard hit for the organization.

“We don’t have any extra fields to be able to move the practices to so we’re still having to utilize this field,” she said. “It limits what we can do during a practice.”

We’re told there is a surveillance camera near the field, however Hescock said it’s hard to make out any identifying details.

“It’s really saddening that someone would come out and damage a field. We look forward to our kids coming out and playing,” said the parent of one player.

However, the game must go on and people from the community have stepped up to the plate, offering to help repair the field.

In the meantime, parents are hoping the culprit will come forward.

“Find something to do other than to destroy where our children enjoy spending their time,” the parent said.

The league tells us the city parks department is working with them to fix the field but a timeline for when that could be hasn’t been figured out yet.

Latest Posts: