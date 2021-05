CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake early Friday morning.

Firefighters were notified around 2:01 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Hanbury Road.

When crews arrived on scene five minutes later, crews found heavy smoke and visible flames. The fire was marked under control at 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials are still working to determine a cause.