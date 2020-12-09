Vacant home catches fire on Atlantic Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home in Chesapeake caught fire on Wednesday morning.
Chesapeake Fire officials say they were notified for the fire at 5:52 a.m in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.
No one was living in the home and there were no reported injuries. The fire was marked under control at 6:13 a.m. and out at 6:32 a.m., firefighters say.
The fire closed Atlantic Avenue between Strawberry Lane and Myers Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
