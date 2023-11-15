CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake City Council is in need of applicants who are interested in serving on various boards and commissions for the city of Chesapeake.
Applications for the vacancies are due to the City Clerk’s office by Dec. 31, 2023.
Vacancies listed below:
- Board of Zoning Appeals ———————————— One vacancy
- Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Board —————— One vacancy
- Chesapeake City Council Audit Committee —————– One vacancy
- Chesapeake Hospital Authority —————————— One vacancy
- Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Board —— One vacancy
- Fine Arts Commission —————————————- One vacancy
- Fire Prevention Code Appeals Board ———————— Two vacancies
- Hampton Roads Disabilities Board ————————– Two vacancies
- Human Services Advisory Board —————————- One vacancy
- Local Board of Building Code Appeals ———————- One vacancy
- Natural Event Mitigation Advisory Committee ————- Two vacancies
- Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Board ————- Two vacancies
- Public Art Committee —————————————- Five vacancies
- South Norfolk Revitalization Commission —————— Two vacancies
- Stormwater Committee ————————————– Four vacancies
- Towing Advisory Board ————————————– One vacancy
- Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee ———– One vacancy
- Utility Review Board —————————————— Four vacancies
For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 757-382-6151 or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website.
