CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A person was found dead inside a car Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the 1900 block of North Battlefield Boulevard at around 9 o’clock Sunday for an unresponsive person inside a car.

When authorities got to the scene, they confirmed the person to be dead.

At the moment, reports say that there are no signs of criminal action as a cause of the death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online as we learn more.