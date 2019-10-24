Unloaded gun found on student at Western Branch High

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An unloaded handgun was discovered on a student at Western Branch High School Thursday morning, Chesapeake Police confirm.

The school principal, Dr. Thomas Whitley, sent out a message Thursday afternoon, that stated, in part, that the student who brought the weapon on school property will face disciplinary and potential criminal charges.

Our School Resource Officer was immediately notified and partnered with school administrators in the investigation to recover the unloaded gun. I want to remind our students that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds and having one will result in serious consequences. ” Dr. Thomas Whitley

He applauded the student who reported the gun to a trusted adult.

Dr. Whitley said there was no evidence of a credible threat, but that the school will have extra police presence for the rest of the day as a precaution.

This is the second gun found at a local school in as many days. A Woodside High School student is facing charges and expulsion after school officials at the Newport News school found a handgun inside the student’s backpack Wednesday.