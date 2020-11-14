‘Unity in the Community 5K’ held to unite first responders and citizens

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers say the Unity in the Community 5k has a purpose. The Hecht family says after the Death of George Floyd and the protests that happened, they wanted to find a way for people to come together.



120 people including 75 first responders made it out to the Great Dismal Swamp canal trail for the run.



“I’d say that’s pretty good that’s a pretty good turnout people want to come together. People want to be united, they just need an opportunity to do,” said Charlie Hecht.



Charlie’s dad, Dave, says the 5k is a little different. Because of COVID-19, they had waves of people start the race together.

“Most 5k races everybody starts in one big pack at the starting line and then boom, you go and individually you run the race, and individually you try to get your best time, and with this, we’ve put together groups of people citizens and first responders. The goal is to for them to stay as a group encourage each other on the way support each other,” said Organizer Dave Hecht.

And after, people had the chance to come check out some cool gear first responders had on-site, and chat with them too. The family says today was all about encouraging each other and helping each other. They hope to hold another 5k just like this one, next year.

Latest Posts