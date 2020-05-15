ULHR and Chesapeake healthcare facilities provide COVID-19 testing at MacDonald Manor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Urban League of Hampton Roads, Chesapeake Health Department, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and community leaders are collaborating to provide free COVID-19 testing to the residents and the surrounding community at MacDonald Manor.

Beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m., the event will include COVID-19 testing those who display symptoms and those who are asymptomatic. The testing location will be at MacDonald Manor, 1331 McDonald Road in Chesapeake.

Speakers and officials will also use this as an opportunity to educate the underserved communities on COVID-19 and preventing the virus spread.

Information will be available on reducing the spread by wearing a mask or face cover, how to properly physically distance, use good hand hygiene, and when to get help.

In addition to the testing, the Southeastern Foodbank will distribute food and provide information about discounts for internet connectivity from Cox Communications.

The Commonwealth’s Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood will be in attendance as well to speak on the virus.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Start time: 10:30 a.m.

Welcome – Jim Bibbs, Chair, Urban League

Brief Opening Remarks – Dr. Nancy Welch, VDH

Commitment to the Community – Dr. Reese Jackson, CEO/President Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Statewide commitment to increased testing and community support – Dr. Janice Underwood and possible guest; Governor’s Office

End time: 11 a.m.

The hope is that MacDonald Manor will become a model of collaboration for testing underserved neighborhoods throughout the city.

