ULHR and Chesapeake healthcare facilities provide COVID-19 testing at MacDonald Manor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Urban League of Hampton Roads, Chesapeake Health Department, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and community leaders are collaborating to provide free COVID-19 testing to the residents and the surrounding community at MacDonald Manor.
Beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m., the event will include COVID-19 testing those who display symptoms and those who are asymptomatic. The testing location will be at MacDonald Manor, 1331 McDonald Road in Chesapeake.
Speakers and officials will also use this as an opportunity to educate the underserved communities on COVID-19 and preventing the virus spread.
Information will be available on reducing the spread by wearing a mask or face cover, how to properly physically distance, use good hand hygiene, and when to get help.
In addition to the testing, the Southeastern Foodbank will distribute food and provide information about discounts for internet connectivity from Cox Communications.
The Commonwealth’s Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood will be in attendance as well to speak on the virus.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Start time: 10:30 a.m.
- Welcome – Jim Bibbs, Chair, Urban League
- Brief Opening Remarks – Dr. Nancy Welch, VDH
- Commitment to the Community – Dr. Reese Jackson, CEO/President Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Statewide commitment to increased testing and community support – Dr. Janice Underwood and possible guest; Governor’s Office
- End time: 11 a.m.
The hope is that MacDonald Manor will become a model of collaboration for testing underserved neighborhoods throughout the city.
Latest News
- Married couple of 52 years, separated by coronavirus, reunite after almost two months apart
- See how easily COVID-19 might spread through a restaurant in this black light experiment
- Privacy groups: TikTok app violating children’s privacy
- VIDEO: 7 ducklings rescued from sewer, reunited with their mom
- Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits