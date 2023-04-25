CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a missing teenager from Chesapeake.

Destiny Ayala-Patterson, 16, was reported missing by her family on March 28. Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan with a man around 3:10 p.m. that day, according to Chesapeake Public Schools. Chesapeake detectives tracked that man down but did not find Destiny with him.

Chesapeake police are searching for Destiny Ayala-Patterson. She was last seen leaving Indian River High School on March 28.

The Marshals offered to assist the Chesapeake Police Department in their investigation. A deputy with the Marshals met with CPD officers on Monday and will provide them with “additional manpower and other specialized services” as needed, said CPD Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski.

Destiny is one of 435 kids who were reported missing in Virginia as of April 1, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Chesapeake police do not believe Destiny is endangered at this time but are actively pursuing every lead to find her. Mark Eggeman, a search and rescue operations officer at VDEM, said 95% of missing kids in Virginia are just like Destiny. They are classified as “juvenile reports.” That means authorities believe they likely ran away, and that they aren’t endangered and weren’t abducted.

According to CPS, Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand. She is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Destiny’s whereabouts should contact the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.