Tyre Neck Rd closed at Terry Dr in Chesapeake after vehicle crashes into utility pole

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to avoid a portion of Tyre Neck Road in Chesapeake after a vehicle struck a utility pole and closed the roadways Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads just before 2 p.m., Tyre Neck Road is currently closed at Terry Road after a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area.
Dominion Energy is currently responding to the incident.
There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of roadways.
