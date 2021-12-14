Tyre Neck Rd closed at Terry Dr in Chesapeake after vehicle crashes into utility pole

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to avoid a portion of Tyre Neck Road in Chesapeake after a vehicle struck a utility pole and closed the roadways Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads just before 2 p.m., Tyre Neck Road is currently closed at Terry Road after a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area.

Dominion Energy is currently responding to the incident.

There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of roadways.

