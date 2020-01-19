Two-vehicle accident with injuries closes southbound lane of Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WAVY) – A two-vehicle accident on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake has closed the southbound lane Sunday afternoon.

In a statement sent by Chesapeake Police, officials say first responders were sent to the north side of the bridge around 1:50 Sunday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Police Department CRASH team has been activated and is in the early stages of the investigation regarding the accident, police say.

The southbound lane of the bridge is currently shut down with traffic being re-routed at the Dominion Boulevard exit.

No additional information has been released regarding the extent of the injuries or what led up to the accident.

