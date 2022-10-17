CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after a crash on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it was still an active scene just after 1 p.m.

A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Kosinski says.

Northbound traffic on Battlefield is closed at the intersection. No other details have been released.