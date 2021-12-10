Two residents displaced after house fire on Cascade Blvd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are displaced from their Chesapeake home following a Friday afternoon fire.

Fortunately, neither was injured in the fire.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Cascade Blvd. shortly before 2 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front side of the one-story home.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 2:42 p.m. with assistance from Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The Red Cross is now assisting the two residents.

Meanwhile, the Chesapeake Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.