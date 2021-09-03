Two residents displaced after house fire in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential fire in the Great Bridge neighborhood of Chesapeake.

Fire officials said they were called to the 500 block of Beauregard Drive around 7:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a one-story home with a fire in the garage that was spreading to the next room over.

The fire resulted in significant damage to the house, however, firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Both residents of the house evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. They reported smelling smoke and hearing crackling sounds in the garage.

Fire in Great Bridge on Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire in Great Bridge on Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire in Great Bridge on Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Officials say that one resident was evaluated by medics for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.