Two residents displaced after house fire in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential fire in the Great Bridge neighborhood of Chesapeake.
Fire officials said they were called to the 500 block of Beauregard Drive around 7:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a one-story home with a fire in the garage that was spreading to the next room over.
The fire resulted in significant damage to the house, however, firefighters quickly put out the fire.
Both residents of the house evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. They reported smelling smoke and hearing crackling sounds in the garage.
Officials say that one resident was evaluated by medics for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.