Two people displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in the Camelot neighborhood of Chesapeake.

Fire officials said they were called to the 3200 block of Moat Lane around 10:35 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a one-story structure with smoke and flames coming from the roof.

With help from Portsmouth firefighters, the fire was marked under control at 11:04 a.m.

All occupants that were home at the time of the fire made it out safely, however, the family of two will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental.