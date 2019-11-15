Two hurt in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured Friday morning in a house fire.

Chesapeake emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake, in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue, at 9:43 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and bedroom.

The fire was isolated to the bedroom and was brought under control within “minutes,” Chesapeake fire officials said.

Medics transported two adults to the local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The family’s dog also escaped the house without being harmed.

The fire is under investigation. Parts of the home will be reoccupied.