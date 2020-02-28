Breaking News
Two dogs rescued from Chesapeake house fire

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters and neighbors rescued two dogs from a Chesapeake home Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Sanderson Road at 1:13 p.m. for the report of a house fire.

According to the fire captain on scene, wind presented a problem for firefighters.

Units from the Virginia Beach Fire Department also responded to assist Chesapeake fire crews.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under control.

Two dogs were rescued; one by neighbors and the other by firefighters.

