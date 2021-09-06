Two displaced following apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire late Sunday night.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say crews were notified around 11:42 a.m. for a possible apartment fire in the 2400 block of Shamrock Gardens Drive.

When they arrived on scene, crews did not find anthing showing from the exterior of the apartment. They worked their way inside the apartment and found a fire in a bathroom. The fire was contained to the bathroom portion of the apartment. The fire was marked under control at 12:08 a.m.

All the occupants made it out of the structure safely. Two adults have been displaced, and will be staying with family.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.