Two displaced after kitchen fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small kitchen fire Monday night.

There are no reported injuries from the fire, but two residents have been displaced, the city fire department wrote in a news release Monday.

Crews were called to a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard at 7:46 p.m. Monday.

They arrived seven minutes later to find a small kitchen fire already being controlled by the building’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters then began working to completely put out the fire and clear the building.

The fire was extinguished by 8:09 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.