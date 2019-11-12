Two displaced after kitchen fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small kitchen fire Monday night.

There are no reported injuries from the fire, but two residents have been displaced, the city fire department wrote in a news release Monday.

Crews were called to a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard at 7:46 p.m. Monday.

They arrived seven minutes later to find a small kitchen fire already being controlled by the building’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters then began working to completely put out the fire and clear the building.

The fire was extinguished by 8:09 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories