Two adults, one child displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and one child have been displaced following an apartment fire in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.
According to firefighters, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Weber Avenue. That intersects with South Military Highway.
When officials arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the second floor of the two-story apartment. There was also light smoke coming from the roof.
Engine Company 3 from the Indian River fire station and firefighters from Virginia Beach were able to put the fire out in less than 30 minutes.
Two adults and a child escaped the apartment but were displaced. The Red Cross is working with them.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.