Two adults, one child displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and one child have been displaced following an apartment fire in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.

According to firefighters, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Weber Avenue. That intersects with South Military Highway.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the second floor of the two-story apartment. There was also light smoke coming from the roof.

Engine Company 3 from the Indian River fire station and firefighters from Virginia Beach were able to put the fire out in less than 30 minutes.

Two adults and a child escaped the apartment but were displaced. The Red Cross is working with them.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.