CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews say they received the call for the fire at approximately 3:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ardmore Circle in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake. Crews arrived six minutes later and found smoke and fire showing from the two-story house.

Ardmore Circle fire (Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

The fire was called under control at 4:18 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced. Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.