Two adults displaced by mobile home fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults have been displaced after their mobile home caught on fire Sunday afternoon in the south Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

The fire broke out around 2:05 p.m. at the Midway Mobile Home Park in the 1500 block of Campostella Road, according to Chesapeake fire officials. That is near where Campostella Road intersects with South Military Highway.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire in the bedroom. The fire was out within minutes but caused extensive damage to the home’s interior.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is working with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.