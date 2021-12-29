Two adults and six children displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire that displaced two adults and six children in the Deep Creek section of the City. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is working to determine what sparked a Wednesday afternoon apartment fire that displaced eight people.

Firefighters responded to 1301 Canal Drive at 12:14 p.m., which is the address of Marina Point Apartments, in the Deep Creek section of the city.

They arrived five minutes later to find fire coming from two second floor windows.

Firefighters entered the apartment and got the fire under control within 10 minutes, but it had already caused extensive damage.

Fire officials say smoke detectors alerted the residents and they were able to safely exit the apartment before the fire department’s arrival.

Three additional units sustained smoke and water damage.

In all, two adults and six children were displaced. Marina Point Apartments is working to relocate the impacted residents.