NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TSA officials say a Chesapeake woman tried to board a flight with a loaded handgun Thursday.

The gun was detected when the X-ray unit alerted on her carry-on bag. Local police confiscated the gun and arrested the woman on weapons charges.

It is vitally important to know that the items you have in your carry-on bag are allowed through our security checkpoints. My best advice is that when you’re ready to pack, start with an empty bag so you know with certainty what you’ve got inside and you know that there is nothing prohibited in a side pocket, zippered pouch or just in the bottom of your bag. That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags.” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport

According to a press release, the case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.