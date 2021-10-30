Truck, trailer catches fire sending one to hospital following hit-and-run in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Pughsville Road in Chesapeake was closed for nearly 90-minutes on Saturday evening as police worked to investigate a hit-and-run.

Police say a pick-up truck, towing a trailer, was struck by another pick-up truck around 6:35 p.m. on Pughsville Road, between Taylor Rd and I-664. When the pick-up truck and trailer were struck, they caught fire.

The driver of the suspect truck drove away before police arrived on the scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

