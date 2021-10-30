Truck, trailer catches fire sending one to hospital following hit-and-run in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Pughsville Road in Chesapeake was closed for nearly 90-minutes on Saturday evening as police worked to investigate a hit-and-run.
Police say a pick-up truck, towing a trailer, was struck by another pick-up truck around 6:35 p.m. on Pughsville Road, between Taylor Rd and I-664. When the pick-up truck and trailer were struck, they caught fire.
The driver of the suspect truck drove away before police arrived on the scene.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.