CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The trial began Monday in the case of an off-duty Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Edmond Hoyt is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake, in January 2020. Hoyt has been on administrative leave since the deadly incident on Bainbridge Boulevard.

Police say Hoyt’s wife was walking with her children to the grocery store, when she encountered White, who told her she couldn’t pass. White allegedly threatened to stab her. The woman called her husband, not 911, and after an altercation Hoyt fired six shots. White died at the hospital.

The prosecution says White had Schizophrenia and may have been off his medication.

Separate judges have granted Hoyt bond.

