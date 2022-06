CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Part of Campostella Road will be closed for most of the day Friday after a tree fell onto power lines.

A tweet from Chesapeake Roads just after 11:30 a.m. said the area between River Creek Road to E. Eva Boulevard at Roosevelt Memorial Park is shut down to traffic.

The fallen tree incident is impacting power in the affected area. Dominion Energy is responding.

Officials estimate the road will reopen around 8 p.m. Look for updates on the Chesapeake Roads Twitter account.