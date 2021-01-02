Train stopped on tracks for over 3 hours, blocking road to neighborhood leaving several residents stuck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A train was reportedly stopped on the tracks Saturday night for over three hours causing major delays and preventing residents from getting into their neighborhood.

The tracks cross over part of Keaton Way in Chesapeake — which appears to be the only road for residents living on the east end of the street, Nixon Court, and Wyant Court to gain access to the neighborhood.

One resident told 10 On Your Side they had been waiting, along with a line of vehicles, since around 7 p.m. The resident said some cars appeared to have children in them.

The train remained at a standstill until around 10:30 p.m. when the resident informed 10 On Your Side that the issue had been resolved and the train was on its way.

10 On Your Side has contacted CSX Railroad to for more information on the incident.













(Courtesy: WAVY photojournalist Cortez Grayson)