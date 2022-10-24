CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake Fire Department officials, crews were dispatched just after 4 p.m. in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Officials say Engine Company 1 arrived in the area of Priority Lane and Truxton Street where six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles.

There were no injuries reported and no hazardous materials were released during the incident.

The hopper cars are owned by CSX and operate on the Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line. Traffic will be detoured while crews investigate and work to remove the cars.

Train derailment (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Train derailment (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department