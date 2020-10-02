Tractor-trailer fire closes part of S. Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a tractor-trailer fire closed South Military Highway Friday afternoon.
Chesapeake Roads tweeted around 4:30 p.m. saying the road was closed and there was no estimated time for reopening.
The area that’s closed is the 3900 block west of Galberry Road.
Lt. Robbie Warren said the fire involved a tractor-trailer. The cab of the truck caught fire around 4:15 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
