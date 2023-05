CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer carrying dirt crashed Friday afternoon at the Portsmouth Boulevard exit ramp off I-664 in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said at 4:21 p.m. that the truck was the only vehicle involved and injuries were reported. Video from VDOT shows the truck on its side at the ramp.

The exit ramp is expected to be closed for about two to three hours, police said. Traffic on I-664 was still flowing as normal as of 4:30 p.m., VDOT cameras showed.