CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash caused delays Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge. The west right lane and right shoulder were closed due to the crash and VDOT says motorists could expect delays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No ETA has been announced as to when the lanes will be reopened.