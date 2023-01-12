CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police confirm a toddler has died after he was hit by a car, driven by his mother, Thursday afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chesapeake Police officers responded to a call about the accident on Avonlea Drive, at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation determined a woman was driving down the residential block, when her young son ran into the path of her vehicle and was hit.

The child was transported to a local hospital. Police reported not long after that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police say this is an active scene and they will provide additional details as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.