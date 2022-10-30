CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, police say.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane at 1:43 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a dark sedan came through the area firing several gunshots at multiple buildings in that area. A 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A nearby neighbor told 10 On Your Side there is a shooting nearly every month.

“It comes and goes. It is just real sad,” Stan said.

Stan has lived in the area for eight years and has seen the violence continue over the years.

“We need to do something about the guns and the kids. Yea, that’s sad. It really is,” he said.

Stan said he heard the gunshots Sunday afternoon.

“Well, with innocent kids getting shot and wounded, it’s very unsettling. You don’t want your kid getting shot or hit. It’s terrible,” he said. “Hopefully, we can do something about it because this neighborhood is terrible.”

He said some people are retaliating against one another, which results in a continuing cycle of violence.

“If I do something to you, you do something to me. It’s always retaliation. If someone do something to him, his friends come by and they do something to him and it goes on and on,” Stan said.