Three-vehicle crash closes Battlefield Blvd S. on Indian Creek Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Battlefield Boulevard South Wednesday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Battlefield Boulevard South at Indian Creek Road.
Police say there were no injuries reported following the crash. Initial investigations revealed that the incident involved an elderly driver crashing into a pickup truck.
There are currently vehicle fluid spills on the road which prompted the closure.
There is currently no estimate for reopening.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.