Three-vehicle crash closes Battlefield Blvd S. on Indian Creek Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Battlefield Boulevard South Wednesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Battlefield Boulevard South at Indian Creek Road.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Battlefield Blvd S is CLOSED at Indian Creek Rd due to a vehicle accident. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) July 14, 2021

Police say there were no injuries reported following the crash. Initial investigations revealed that the incident involved an elderly driver crashing into a pickup truck.

There are currently vehicle fluid spills on the road which prompted the closure.

There is currently no estimate for reopening.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.