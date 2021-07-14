Three-vehicle crash closes Battlefield Blvd S. on Indian Creek Rd. in Chesapeake

(Photo provided by the Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Battlefield Boulevard South Wednesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Battlefield Boulevard South at Indian Creek Road.

Police say there were no injuries reported following the crash. Initial investigations revealed that the incident involved an elderly driver crashing into a pickup truck.

There are currently vehicle fluid spills on the road which prompted the closure.

There is currently no estimate for reopening.

