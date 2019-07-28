Three-vehicle accident on South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake leaves 1 injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-vehicle accident on South Battlefield Boulevard left one person injured on Saturday.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block, according to Chesapeake Police.

Police say a person driving a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling south when they rear-ended a person driving a Toyota Tacoma.

Then, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over into the northbound lanes and sideswiped a person driving a Ford Windstar, police say.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

The accident is under investigation. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.