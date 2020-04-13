Live Now
Three Chesapeake deputies test positive for COVID-19

Chesapeake

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials say three sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement Monday afternoon.

All three deputies are in self-quarantine.

The sheriff’s office says these three cases are not related to the contractor with the Chesapeake Correctional Center who tested positive last week.

As of Monday afternoon, there were still no positive cases at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

The sheriff’s office has been working with the Chesapeake Health Department to manage the risk of the virus spreading. On March 20, the department began increasing cleaning and sanitation rounds.

The department is also doing temperature and symptom checks on every person entering the facility. Those there must wear masks. All inmates are put into quarantine for 14 days before joining the general population.

