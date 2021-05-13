Thousands of former Christian Psychotherapy patients may ‘never’ get their medical records

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Founded 36 years ago by Dr. Page Huff, Christian Psychotherapy Services for decades was regarded as a preferred location for patients in need of mental health services in the Hampton Roads area.

Patients, employees, and even competitors gave the organization high marks. Huff died unexpectedly last year. Sources say after his death, financial problems surfaced. In January, the practice, with little notice to 100 employees and no notice to thousand of patients, closed four locations, including a southern Chesapeake location that is now used by a construction company.

Ann Anderson was a long-term patient at the Chesapeake location.

“They shut down, literally overnight, it was like they were seeing patients on Friday and over the weekend they vanished,” said Anderson.

Anderson was able to connect with her doctor but four months after the practice closed, she has not been able to connect with her patient records.

“Along with them [the practice] vanishing, went all of the patient’s records. That is my concern,” said Anderson.

10 On Your Side may have found her records and what appears to record belonging to hundreds, maybe, thousands of other patients crammed into shelves and stacked on the floor. A confidential source toured the building at 609 Independence Parkway in January, shortly after the practice closed and the office space was apparently put on the market. The source says unsecured patient records were in every room of the building which has an estimated 20 rooms.

The confidential source told 10 On Your Side that employees left the building in January but the records were left behind. The source went on to say anyone who was looking at that property to potentially rent or buy the building could have seen confidential patient records.

Anderson was stunned to learn of the images of unsecured patient files.

“Oh my God. That’s just wrong. That’s just wrong,” said a visibly upset Anderson.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley spoke to one veteran former CPS provider who has told his patients they will probably never get their records.

In a recent Richmond Circuit Court hearing, CPS was found in default with a lender. Another civil case filed by employees is pending in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.