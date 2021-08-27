‘This is a million!’ Lucky Chesapeake man wins big for the second time

Michael Worsham of Chesapeake accepting his Virginia Lottery winnings in August 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Michael Worsham of Chesapeake is one lucky man.

He just won a million dollars seven years after winning $2.5 million playing the Virginia Lottery!

When Worsham scratched off the Extreme Millions lottery ticket he recently bought at a 7-Eleven on Butts Station Road, it revealed he had won the $1 million prize.

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’”

He chose the one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes.

It was a case of déjà vu for the small business owner. Back in December 2014, he scratched off a Virginia Lottery ticket and won the game’s $2.5 million top prize.

He showed the same excitement in the photo taken by lottery officials back then as well.

Worsham says he plans to invest his latest winnings and use the money towards his children.